The city of Coon Rapids approved a site plan and a rezoning request to accommodate a warehouse building at Round Lake Boulevard and Main Street.
Federal Cartridge Company, also known as Vista Outdoor, plans to build a 110,400-square-foot warehouse, with the potential to add another 101,000 square feet. The warehouse will primarily be used for storing shipping and production materials.
The Planning Commission approved a site plan March 17 and the City Council approved a rezoning request March 22. In February both government bodies postponed final votes on the project.
Federal Cartridge primarily sits in Anoka, but part of the property extends into Coon Rapids.
The council approved rezoning 29 acres of the Northstar Business Park Overlay district to Industrial to accommodate the warehouse. About 47 acres would remain zoned for the overlay district.
The overlay district was initially created in 2009 for uses such as administrative offices, research facilities, hotels and restaurants to encourage a “campus-like” setting.
Trees will provide a visible buffer between the warehouse and Round Lake Boulevard, Planning and Development Manager Matt Brown said.
“We do acknowledge the building would be fairly visible from Main Street,” Brown said.
The company intends to include about 34 acres in site area.
Office space within the warehouse would equal about 1,200 square feet, so there would be hardly any added employee traffic to the area.
Staff found the proposed landscaping acceptable.
Federal Cartridge exceeded the number of required overstory and evergreen trees, but fell short for the number of ornamental trees and shrubs proposed. The city’s standards require at least 16 ornamental trees and 224 shrubs, but Federal Cartridge proposed 11 ornamental trees and 88 shrubs.
