One of the oldest parks in the city of Coon Rapids is due for an update.

Future redevelopment of Al Flynn Park, located at 1351 100th Lane, could include improvements like active areas, new playground equipment and other amenities.

The city of Coon Rapids wants to hear from residents about what they want in a city park.

The city is hosting an open house Monday, April 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. at City Hall, 11155 Robinson Drive.

The open house will offer interactive displays, kids games and family fun.

Resident input and vision will play a role in creating a unique, inclusive and welcoming destination for the community to gather, play and relax.

The city intends to have a final plan ready in October or November.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4uvva8uc.

