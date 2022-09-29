SP crhs_2022HOF.jpg
Photos courtesy of Anoka-Hennepin Schools

A legendary quartet was honored by Coon Rapids High School in its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony. Honorees inducted included Jerry Coe, Don Timm, Trish Curtis and Digger Anderson.

Jerry Coe

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.