Coon Rapids breaks ground on Fire Station 3 The city of Coon Rapids started construction on its new Fire Station 3 May 2. The city broke ground on the 32,047-square-foot building, to be located at 11091 Mississippi Blvd. NW, that will be used to train firefighters. The fire station will have administrative space on its first floor. The second floor will include a training room and storage space. The third floor will have a hose tower and a control room. The city approved contracts with 27 different companies for different aspects of construction, totaling $13.22 million. Other anticipated costs are expected to bring the project total up to $15 million. Plans include 23 parking spaces, 18 of which are for firefighters and five are for visitors. There will be three driveways on the property, two from 111th Avenue and one from Mississippi Boulevard.
