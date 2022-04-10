The city of Coon Rapids approved contracts with 27 different companies for different aspects of the construction of Fire Station No. 3.
The city of Coon Rapids will build a new fire station at the old Cook Ice Arena site after a 2018 assessment determined Fire Station 3 needs replacement.
The new station will be at 11091 Mississippi Blvd. The existing station is at 2831 113th Ave.
The total for the awarded contracts is $13.22 million.
“I’d say, overall, the bids came back fairly successfully, especially in this difficult bidding environment,” City Manager Matt Stemwedel said.
The city estimated in May 2021 that the project would cost about $13 million, which is built into 2022’s budget. Stemwedel said with construction costs increasing, staff was nervous the overall cost could be well beyond the finalized $13.2 million.
There are other costs associated with the project that will increase its overall cost to about $15 million, Stemwedel said, “some of which we’ve already expended through our city construction manager, architect, other things we’ve done on the site to make sure it’s ready.”
The 32,047-square-foot fire station will have administrative space on its first floor. The second floor will include a training room and storage space. The third floor will have a hose tower and a control room.
Fire Chief John Piper said he’s looking forward to the department taking its training “to the next level.”
“I’m grateful for the way the project turned out,” Piper said.
Plans include 23 parking spaces, 18 of which are for firefighters and five are for visitors. There will be three driveways on the property, two from 111th Avenue and one from Mississippi Boulevard.
Council Member Brad Johnson said he’s excited to see the fire station to be part of the community.
“It’ll be state of the art, but the way it’s constructed, the way it’s laid out ... I think it will serve the citizens of Coon Rapids for decades to come,” Johnson said. “I’m very excited about it.”
Construction is slated to start this spring.
“I think people will start to see some action on this site relatively quickly,” Council Member Jen Geisler said, “which will be exciting.”
