Several area athletes committed to continuing their careers at the college level during National Signing Day Feb. 2. Included are from Coon Rapids: Kennedy Bolander (lacrosse, Concordia University, St. Paul), Kate Garbow (golf, University of Wisconsin-River Falls), Ella Hacker (swimming, University of Rhode Island), Julie Hedlund (cross-country, University of Hawaii at Hilo), Grace Kehr (gymnastics, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse), Molly Knoblauch (soccer, University of St. Thomas), Anna Koepke (soccer, University of St. Thomas), Mohamed Mahamud (football, Valley City State University), Brendan Riordan (cheer, Waldorf University), Tyler Schultze (swimming, Cleveland State University), Emma Strouse (hockey, University of Jamestown), Molly Terebayza (hockey, St. Olaf College), Max Walz (football, Hamline University), Zach White (baseball, Dakota County Technical College) and Mikayla Wilber (volleyball, University of Northwestern, St. Paul). From Andover: Gabe Birkmeier (track and field, Kansas University), Noah Dagostino (baseball, University of Wisconsin-Superior), Talia Dalton (swimming, Wheaton College (Mass.)), Connor Develice (football, University of Wisconsin-River Falls), Ashley Grabau (hockey, Hamline University), Emma Heath (hockey, St. Olaf College), Cameron Heppner (track and field, University of St. Thomas), Carter Hiscock (eSports, University of Jamestown), Lexi Imdieke (basketball, College of St. Scholastica), Sara Kaiser (lacrosse and hockey, McKendree University), Nate Kosek (football, University of Wisconsin-Stout), Anthony Kuznia (baseball, Bethany Lutheran College), Kyle Law (baseball, North Dakota State University), Tyler Lewnau (baseball, Dakota County Technical College), Aiden McCullough (football, Iowa Western), Finnian McLaughlin (golf, Bemidji State University), Logan Myers (baseball, Indian Hills Community College), Claire Nelson (lacrosse, University of Michigan), Elijah Nyhammer (baseball, Iowa Central Community College), Michael O’Neill (baseball, Dordt University), Dylan Owens (football, St. John’s University), Aanon Peterson (football, University of Jamestown), Noah Rabb (swimming, Oklahoma Christian University), Brooke Ramsey (volleyball, Daemen College), Kara Stay (lacrosse, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse), Bri Stocke (soccer, Bemidji State University) and Caden Wheeler (football, St. John’s University). From Anoka: Jaden Burandt (football, Concordia University, St. Paul) and Nathan Anderson (swimming and diving, University of St. Thomas). Photos courtesy of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids High Schools
Coon Rapids, Andover and Anoka athletes participate in National Signing Day
-
- Updated
- 0
FREE Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ABC Newspapers News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.