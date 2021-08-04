The Coon Rapids/Andover American All-Stars in the 8-10 year old and 9-11 year old age divisions both captured state championships over the weekend. The 10s defeated St. Louis Park 16-6 in the championship and the 11s defeated Shoreview 11-1 in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.