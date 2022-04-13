The city of Coon Rapids amended its ward boundaries March 22 based on 2020 Census data.

Coon Rapids is home to 63,599 residents, according to the 2020 Census. That’s a tad higher than 2010’s 61,476 people.

Wards 2 and 5 were amended to make the city’s five wards more even by population. City Charter requires the smallest and largest wards need to be within 5% population.

The city moved 253 people from Ward 2 to Ward 5.

Per the new ward boundaries, Ward 1 has 12,714 people, Ward 2 has 13,021, Ward 3 has 12,598, Ward 4 has 12,625 and Ward 5 has 12,641.

The updates ward and precinct boundaries go into effect Aug. 9, the date of the next election.

