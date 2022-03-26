Reconstruction of more than 2 miles of Highway 10 between Thurston Avenue and Ferry Street/Highway 47 in Anoka is set to begin Monday, March 28.
Construction crews will begin setting up traffic control to restrict traffic to a single lane in each direction on the highway. At the same time, workers will move construction equipment onto the job site. Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic throughout the work zone until work is complete this fall.
Drivers should allow extra time when traveling on Highway 10 in Anoka and use alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays, or avoid traveling on Highway 10. Drivers also are reminded to follow signed detour routes during closures and stay out of neighborhoods along the highway.
This spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Anoka will begin an ambitious two-year construction project on 2.5 miles of Highway 10 in Anoka. MnDOT and the city are working together to repair aging roads and bridges and build new interchanges on the highway between Thurston Avenue and Seventh Avenue in Anoka. The rebuilt road will improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety along and across Highway 10.
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.
