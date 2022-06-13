The last of three men involved in the August 2020 shooting death of Charles Mosby Jr., 22, in Columbia Heights, was sentenced today, June 13, for his role in the incident, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office announced in a June 13 press release.
Cashmere Smith, 23, was sentenced today to more than 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to and was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Dominic Sampson, 21, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. He was sentenced Dec. 27, 2021, to 30 years in prison.
Brandon Kron, 24, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact; one count of second-degree murder was dismissed. He was sentenced Nov. 3, 2021, to more than three years in prison.
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office charged the three men on Aug. 27, 2020 – three days after Mosby’s murder. According to the criminal complaints, Mosby met the three defendants near a strip mall in Columbia Heights.
Each of the defendants handled the gun before Sampson used it to shoot the victim. Sampson shot Mosby in the back as he was leaving what had otherwise appeared to be an “amicable” encounter.
“This was a tragic loss of life because of a senseless decision on the defendants’ part to shoot the victim,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in the press release. “A decision which affects many families for years to come.”
