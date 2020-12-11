Bob Fossum, of Nowthen, has the patience of a saint.
At least that’s how Anoka County Fair Board President Mike Ahlers sees it.
In October Fossum, also a member of the fair board, began his annual task of testing strings of bulbs for the Holiday in Lights display hosted by the fairgrounds each year.
“He will sit down here for days, weeks, just getting the lights ready and fixing them,” Ahlers said.
“I test everything that goes out there before it goes out,” said Fossum, who is retired and may spend eight to 10 hours a day on the task. “I test all the lights and test all the figures. What doesn’t work, I get working. I very seldom throw any of the light strings away, because I can get them going.”
Fossum isn’t sure how many bulbs it adds up to, but he guesses around half a million.
“I kind of tease the kids that come through there, and I tell them I lost count and I want them to count each light bulb for me,” he said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Anoka County Fair this year, the fair board was determined not to shut down the Holiday in Lights display, which launched as a drive-thru event Friday, Dec. 4.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Ahlers said. “We want to thank the community for supporting the fair.”
For about a month before opening day, dozens of volunteers like Fossum helped set up the displays.
Typically the event features a weekend of free cookies and cocoa, a bonfire, and more. Then the fairgrounds remain open the rest of the month for people to drive through and view the lights at their leisure. To comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 orders, this year’s event is drive-thru only.
“What we’re doing right now isn’t that different except for the three days,” Ahlers said.
The annual event began roughly 25 years ago, according to Ahlers. It started small, with only a 12-foot-square tent. It often amazes Ahlers to see how it has grown.
Thanks to the pandemic, the fate of the 2020 Holiday in Lights was in doubt earlier in the year, but when the fair board met at the end of the summer, it decided to proceed with a drive-thru option.
With the county fair itself canceled, money has been a little tight, but “this was still something we felt was important enough that we still made sure to budget for it,” Ahlers said. He added that community donors support the display and make it possible.
And the community is coming out to see the display. Traffic was a “steady stream” on opening weekend, Fossum said.
“I saw a lot of happy kids and adults, too,” he said. “That’s the rewarding part. Then you know it’s all worth it.”
The Holiday in Lights display is open to the public 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2. The fairgrounds are at 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka.
