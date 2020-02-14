As part of Coon Rapids’ annual Snowflake Days celebration, there was a children’s carnival at Eisenhower Elementary School Saturday, Feb. 8.
Families could buy tickets to play carnival games or get a silly makeover from volunteers. “Magic Bob” also performed a free, kid-friendly magic show.
Snowflake Days wrapped up Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Coon Rapids Ice Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.