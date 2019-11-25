The feature
After posting a 29-9 record and qualifying for the Class AAA State Tournament a year ago, Joey Lipinski is back to lead the St. Francis wrestling team in his senior season as one of the top upperweights in the state. Lipinski begins the year ranked No. 6 at 195.
Start in wrestling
“I started wrestling when I was around 4 years old. My dad was the head wrestling coach at St. Francis at the time, so he would bring me into the practices.”
Enjoy most about wrestling
“I really enjoy the fact that wrestling is an individual sport because you determine your own destiny. I also enjoy all the bonds I have made with coaches and friends over the years.”
Best part of team
“The thing I enjoy most about my team is how close we grow as a group throughout the season. These memories will last with me for my entire life.”
Favorite tournaments
“My favorite tournament to wrestle in is sections and state because I love the high-pressured environment. All the hard work you have put in throughout the season is paying off.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“People don’t realize all the mental preparation that goes into wrestling. A lot of times the match is won or lost before you even step on the mat. A strong mindset can make a world of difference.”
Top high school wrestling memory
“My top high school wrestling memory is wrestling our home dual against Cambridge-Isanti my sophomore year. We pinned the last four weights in order to win the dual by one point. Also, being able to wrestle varsity with my brother Luke my sophomore year is one thing I’ll cherish forever.”
