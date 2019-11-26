Three St. Francis seniors signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level during the beginning of the NCAA early signing period, including (from left): Aubree Terris will play softball at Upper Iowa University, Hailey Heckenlaible will play softball at University of Wisconsin, Green Bay and Dayne Mann will play golf at Concordia University, St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.