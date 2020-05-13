While many events are being canceled, a St. Francis playground build is being moved up.
The St. Francis Elementary Association of Parents & Teachers recently announced it plans to replace the school’s playground equipment this summer — about nine months ahead of schedule — and it’s in the final push to collect the necessary funds.
“We’re within $12,000 of our goal,” said Melissa Pierce, a member of the association who has helped spearhead the effort.
To raise that money, the association is selling customized pavers for a patio next to the playground.
“We’re calling it paving a path to play,” Pierce said.
Prices start at $100 for a 4-by-8-inch brick and $175 for an 8-inch square brick.
The deadline to purchase is Friday, May 22.
As of Monday, May 11, the association had sold about 50 pavers and needed to sell another 150.
“A lot of teachers have been buying bricks and wanting to show support,” Pierce said.
A number of bricks have been purchased in honor of 2020 graduates as well, she said.
The project took off last October after the association of teachers and parents decided to make it a priority; the group had been discussing the idea for a couple of years.
Although not unsafe, the playground equipment at St. Francis Elementary School is two decades old and showing its age. With funds in the St. Francis School District tight, there hasn’t been room in the budget for a replacement, and St. Francis Elementary Principal Ryan Johnson said the school has had to take a “Band-Aid approach,” replacing items piecemeal as possible.
When Pierce and her team presented the project to the community, the response was positive.
After having three companies assess the space, the group set a fundraising goal of $150,000, and by late February it had raised around $80,000.
Now, thanks to a grant through St. Croix Recreation, as well as a commitment from the school district to have its grounds crew do some of the site work, the goal is within reach sooner than expected.
“The community has really made this happen,” Pierce said.
She added that she recognizes now is a difficult time financially for some community members.
“We only are asking those that are able (to donate),” she said. “We don’t want to put a strain on families right now.”
For those who can afford to purchase a brick, there’s extra incentive to buy early because each buyer will be entered into a series of drawings for prizes such as gift cards and Minnesota Zoo tickets.
“The earlier you buy, the more chances you have to win,” Pierce said.
Pavers are for sale at tinyurl.com/yc3a8sr8. You can follow the project’s progress and donate at sfeapt.square.site.
