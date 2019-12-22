The St. Francis City Council Dec. 2 unanimously approved a 2020 total tax levy that is 5% higher in 2020 than in 2019.
The city tax levy is increasing from about $3.79 million to $3.98 million.
Under the levy, the owner of a single-family home valued at $240,000 will pay about $1,131 in city taxes next year. That’s about $60 less than the owner of $240,000 home would have paid in 2019 — but this comparison assumes no increase in the home’s value.
The three largest spending categories in the budget are public safety, general government and streets maintenance and recycling.
Public safety includes police, fire and medical. General government includes city staff and expenses for the council and the commissions. Beyond maintaining the roads, the streets budget covers ice and snow removal, maintaining gravel roads and tree trimming and removal.
The levy consists of a general fund levy of approximately $3.1 million, a debt service levy of $368,590, a capital equipment fund levy of $240,000, a streets improvement levy of $180,000 and a building improvements levy of $60,000.
The total city budget for 2020 is approximately $11.82 million.
The general fund budget of about $4.5 million is mostly funded by the tax levy, but Local Government Aid from the state, and fees for items such as building permits are other significant contributors to the bottom line.
The city’s enterprise funds include the municipal liquor stores ($2.2 million), sanitary sewer ($1.97 million), and water ($1.2 million).
The capital projects/equipment and streets budget for 2020 is almost $1.1 million.
The debt service budget is approximately $600,000.
City hires full-time fire chief
At the same Dec. 2 meeting that the council approved the budget, it also approved hiring a full-time fire chief, at a starting salary of $81,910.
Dave Schmidt was chosen as the full-time fire chief. He is already familiar with St. Francis, having served as the part-time fire chief since July 2017. He has been a paramedic and field training office for North Memorial Health since November 2010. He also served 20 years with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department. This year Schmidt received the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association’s top honor, Fire Officer of the Year.
“I endorse this,” Council Member Kevin Robinson said. “Our community is growing. We have a leader in place who has done an excellent job. The members of his staff that work with him have endorsed him wholeheartedly. I think it’s the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”
The council supported the new fire chief on a 3-2 vote. Council Members Robert Bauer and Joe Muehlbauer opposed the move.
Bauer believes St. Francis’ population is not currently sizable enough to justify a full-time fire chief.
“We are no Maple Grove; we are no Coon Rapids,” Bauer said. “Right now, I don’t believe that St. Francis is big enough to support a full-time fire chief.”
Bauer also felt the city should have widened the candidate pool rather than simply select the current part-time fire chief for the full-time job.
Mayor Steve Feldman did not think it was necessary to seek any other candidates.
“Why would we want to go out of house when we have someone effective in house?” Feldman said.
