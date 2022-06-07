The St. Francis High School high school band performs the processional music.
St. Francis High School graduates toss their mortarboards in the air at the conclusion of high school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
Senior class speaker Mikkel Paulson gives his commencement address during St. Francis High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
Senior class speaker Ellanora Guse gives her commencement address during St. Francis High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
Many of the St. Francis High School graduates’ mortarboards were decorated for the 2022 commencement ceremony
St. Francis High School Principal Doug Austin addresses the graduates during the school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
St. Francis Area Schools Superintendent Beth Giese gives her remarks at her last St. Francis High School graduation on Saturday, June 4. She is resigning on June 30 to move to a new position.
Students who have enlisted to serve in the military stand during St. Francis High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
Many of the St. Francis High School graduates’ mortarboards were decorated for the 2022 commencement ceremony.
10. The St. Francis High School graduates walk to their seats during the school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
The St. Francis High School class of 2022 graduated 290 students on Saturday, June 4 at the high’s school’s gym.
Senior class speaker Mikkel Paulson said that every group of high schoolers leaving childhood and entering the “real world” is told that they will be the ones to bring change to the world.
But how can they possibly make monumental reforms when facing deep political divisions, a (possible) global war and a worldwide pandemic, he pondered.
“How can we change all this when we can’t even turn our online assignments in on time,” Paulson said.
Paulson said it’s possible by banding together and lifting each other up to tackle what may seem like insurmountable obstacles.
“Cynicism is the greatest threat,” Paulson said. “I no longer have any doubt that we will not fail in the face of all these challenges.”
The St. Francis American Legion presented the colors. The St. Francis High School Madrigal Singers performed the national anthem.
Second class speaker Ellanora Guse focused her speech highlighting the class’s accomplishments such as pointing out the athletics teams’ many successes this year.
She said her only experience prior to entering high school was watching “High School Musical.”
“This was nothing like that,” Guse said.
She ended her speech asking for the one last chance for the group to break out in a large song and dance number. The request was met with expected silence.
Outgoing superintendent Beth Giese touted the group’s accomplishments. Giese is resigning from her leadership post on June 30.
Giese noted that many of the students can’t wait to leave the area, but she told them to never forget where they came from.
“Once a Saint, always a Saint, and I’m going to hold every single one of you to that,” Giese said.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.