In a season of firsts, the biggest of all – a pair of top-three finishes in the Section 2AA Championships at Chisago Lakes Feb. 27, and along with it, the St. Francis dance team’s first-ever trip to state.
“Earning a trip to the state tournament was definitely a goal for our team this season,” St. Francis head coach Megan Tabako said. “We knew we had been close last season in high kick, and specifically set out to improve our scores and raise our average points per judge at every meet. Due to COVID-19, a state tournament wasn’t guaranteed – nothing was guaranteed! We talked daily about making each day count, but keeping that hopeful goal of participating in the state tournament alive.”
The Saints navigated a season of uncertainty and new protocols with poise, always with an eye toward a possible state run. Once the time finally came to put its goal on the line at sections, the Saints were prepared to seize the moment.
“Our energy as a team walking into Chisago Lakes is what stood out the most to me,” captain Ellie Uphoff said. “We were ready to take on any challenges that were thrown at us. We knew what we wanted, and we were ready to go get it. This season, especially (sections), was the definition of ‘there is no I in team.’ We came together like never before.
“Making it to state has been a huge goal for the past couple of years, but this year was different in many ways. We all came into this season on the same page, and we were hungry for that ticket to state. It gradually got stronger as the season went on, and (sections) was unlike any others, we were ready.”
“They seemed focused and determined, but not overly stressed or frantic,” Tabako said. “Our kick team went out and had one or two weird bobbles, but otherwise executed our routine with a lot of power and excitement. Our jazz team has danced with the mindset of each time could be our last, so go out and don’t hold back. They fought hard, and it was the best our jazz team has ever executed that routine. After our teams danced, we all agreed we were proud of the season we had, and regardless of the outcome we would hold our heads high and be proud of the story we wrote this year.”
Among the unique challenges this year was dancing while masked, and along with it figuring out how to showcase emotions to judges in a new and memorable way.
“Our team had our most energetic and emotional performances,” Uphoff said. “Dancing with masks is one thing, but being able to emote through them and sell the dance like we did was a huge accomplishment in itself. Our sport has one chance, three minutes out on the floor to show what we can do. As a team we felt proud of what we put out on the floor, no matter what the outcome was. That’s what matters the most. We came together as a team and left our hearts out on the dance floor.”
“Making it to state was definitely our biggest goal and we worked so hard to get to where we are,” captain Bella Brunette said. “We talked about it many times throughout the season. Our performances were probably the best we’ve ever done. The one thing that really stood out was the energy and determination we had. We strived for the energy aspect, and we had so much throughout our performances.”
“Our teams knew they had to sell their routines,” Tabako said. “The athletes had to make the judges love their routines as much as they do. At practices, we emphasize making the judges and the audience feel how much we love dance and love our team. Showing our passion through our movements was a big goal of theirs, and they succeeded.”
After competition ended, and with no large awards ceremony on site, St. Francis returned to school to await the official placement announcements. Once their names were called in the top three in both, the celebration began.
“The immediate emotions were shock and excitement,” Tabako said. “We had the team together at our school watching the livestream awards, and there was a lot of screaming and jumping when our names were announced. This team has come so far in the years we’ve been coaching them and we’ve worked hard to achieve a lot of the ‘firsts’ throughout the years. Being the first dance team in St. Francis history to earn a trip to the state tournament is an achievement I am proud to be a part of. We join some great St. Francis teams from other sports to have state participants next to their name. We are also so honored to join the ranks of the other dance teams who have earned their spots at the state tournament. It still doesn’t quite feel real. It was a little bittersweet knowing that due to COVID-19, we couldn’t have our JV athletes, alumni, our parents, grandparents, etc. experiencing this moment in person with us, and they had to watch through the livestream. However, we are so immensely grateful for our opportunity to compete this season, and for our sport’s opportunity to have a state tournament.”
St. Francis now moves on to the state meet in Edina March 12-13, ending a season unlike any other on Minnesota’s premier stage.
“Our team worked so hard this season, and to find out that we had achieved our goal was amazing,” Brunette said. “We were all so happy and there were definitely tears of joy shed that day. To know we made history and earned a trip to state was the greatest feeling in the world.”
“Hearing our name at awards and punching our ticket to state felt so surreal, and still does,” Uphoff said. “It is hard to explain all of the emotions that were going through our heads. We were prepared for any outcome, but it truly was one of the best days of my life and something our team will never forget. One of the best feelings was knowing all of our hard work really did pay off, and knowing how proud we made our coaches and our teammates. One team, one dream, one heart, one time.”
