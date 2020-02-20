The St. Francis City Council met for three hours the evening of Feb. 3 to address multiple topics including, but not limited to, a fire and police department report, a liquor store expansion, street projects and multiple ordinances pertaining to beekeeping and septic systems.
Public safety reports
The St. Francis fire and police chiefs reported trends and community outreach efforts.
Fire Chief David Schmidt reported that the St. Francis Fire Department responded to 484 incidents in 2019, up from 388 in 2018 and 336 in 2017.
The police department received 4,790 calls for service in 2019, up from 4,476 calls in 2018.
Police Chief Todd Schwieger showed in his report that service calls were down for thefts (132 to 97), burglaries (25 to 13) and assaults (50 to 23). But other categories increased from 2018 to 2019, including DWIs (46 to 100), fraud (48 to 52) and the number of citations issued (325 to 704).
“The number of DWIs and citations was a shock, but that just means we’re capturing more of those people who are doing it anyway,” Council Member Sarah Udvig said.
Mayor Steve Feldman lamented seeing bad driving habits like speeding, tailgating and not using turn signals, and said the only real solution is to hurt people in their pocketbooks with the intent of correcting bad habits.
Municipal liquor store expansion
The city of St. Francis Feb. 3 approved an approximately $68,000 bid from Pearl Architecture to design and prepare construction documents for the expansion of the St. Francis Bottle Shop, at 23307 St. Francis Blvd. NW. The store is owned and operated by the city of St. Francis.
Pearl Architecture is to finish its work this winter and early spring. The city plans to choose a contractor to work on the expansion from approximately May through November.
Council Member Kevin Robinson said the actual construction is slated to cost $650,000. He said the estimated revenue increase as well as the current operating funds would likely result in the project being paid for within five to six years.
Robinson and Feldman said a wider selection of products will be nice for local residents, but also for people from neighboring cities. Feldman said if state law changes start allowing for alcohol sales in grocery stores, St. Francis will want to do what it can to make its municipal liquor store more competitive in the market.
“Instead of just being a convenience store, it will be a destination,” the mayor said.
Council amends multiple ordinances
St. Francis loosened its beekeeping ordinance to allow beekeeping on properties as small as 2 1/4 acres. The previous rule required the property to be at least 5 acres.
But the city also crafted language that says hives that are unattended, damaged, infected or abandoned will be deemed a nuisance. This opens up the possibility of fining a resident who is not properly maintaining a hive.
The revised beekeeping ordinance encourages residents to register their hives with the city for the purposes of emergency management. This is voluntary, free city permit.
The council also revised the city ordinance that governs septic systems. If a subsurface sewage treatment system poses an imminent threat to public health and safety, the property owner must meet the building official’s mandates within six months of receiving notice from the building official. The old ordinance allowed for a period of 10 months, even for an imminent threat to public health.
The city made a slight tweak in an ordinance pertaining to the security deposit required of contractors constructing public improvements, including streets and utilities in new subdivisions. St. Francis requires contractors to front 150% of the project costs, according to the city engineer’s estimate. St. Francis city staff found that many other cities required 100% to 125% for this escrow.
The St. Francis City Council ultimately decided to keep the escrow rate at 150% but inserted the phrase “or as otherwise determined by the council” to allow some flexibility.
