After a two-year hiatus, Pioneer Days returns June 3-5, but the St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce, which runs the event, is asking for the community’s help to pull it off.
The chamber recently put out a call online to “help save Pioneer Days,” saying monetary donations are always welcome but the real need is for volunteers to help plan and work the event.
“It’s just a big task,” said Kerby Scherer, the chamber’s treasurer.
Chamber board members volunteer their time to run the event, and there’s more to making it successful than the public may realize. Even cleaning up after the fireworks is an effort.
“Most people don’t know this, but after a large fireworks display, if it’s not shot over water, we have to clean up all that mess,” Scherer said. That means any debris bigger than a quarter must be gathered, or the festival will be charged for the cleanup.
Event organizers hope for a more typical celebration this year after the festival was canceled completely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year organizers announced in April that the festival was canceled again after the carnival pulled out due to uncertainty around ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Scherer said the carnival shares profits with the festival, and those proceeds subsidize the rest of the event.
The chamber did manage to host a scaled back Community Day last June in lieu of the usual festivities.
This year organizers had to shift the dates for Pioneer Days in order to secure a carnival partner, according to Scherer. But with that task complete, much hard work lies ahead.
A meeting for people interested in volunteering is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at at Patriot Lanes Bar & Grill, 3085 Bridge St. NW, St. Francis. Learn more and RSVP for the meeting at stfrancischamber.org. The chamber also asks anyone interested in volunteering to fill out the form even if they can’t attend the meeting.
Scherer expects the chamber will keep its volunteer sign-up form online right up to the festival — but the sooner people sign up, the better for the chamber.
If people have fond memories of Pioneer Days and want it to continue for their children, Scherer said they should consider getting involved, or “at some point we may not be able to have it.”
