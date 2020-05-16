Start in golf
“I started playing golf when I was in third grade for a junior league. A lot of my friends played golf so it was something fun for us to do in the summer, and as I got older, I started to love it more and more.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy being outside the most and playing in the warm sun while getting to socialize with people.”
Favorite part of team
“I love how lovable and funny my teammates are. We are all so close with each other.”
Top high school golf memory
“My favorite high school golf memory is on the bus ride home from a meet and we convince our coach to get us Domino’s Pizza instead of Subway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.