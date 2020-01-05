A four-year starter. An All-Mississippi 8 Conference selection. A 1,000-point scorer.
Oh, and he can play some football too.
Power, athleticism and passion have been at the core of Wyatt Schroeder’s career as a dominant two-sport force at St. Francis. The senior added two more milestones to remember at the end of December, signing to play football at the University of Minnesota Dec. 18, then netting his 1,000th career point in basketball against Blaine nine days later.
“Getting to 1,000 career points was a goal of mine that I set my freshman year,” Schroeder said. “To accomplish it just shows how my hard work has paid off.”
The journey to 1,000 began well before Schroeder ever stepped foot on a varsity court.
His eventual varsity basketball head coach, Kyle Waterworth, knew he had the makings of a special player long ago. Not because of Schroeder’s skill, but his love of the game.
“I had Wyatt as a sixth-grader in my social studies class when he was in middle school,” Waterworth said. “He was always a basketball junkie. He’d finish his assignments and then read SLAM magazines I had for students.”
Soon after, he began climbing the St. Francis basketball ranks. Quickly.
“The next year our coaching staff decided to move him up to the ninth-grade team as a seventh-grader, then to the JV team as an eighth-grader, and as a ninth-grader he started every game on the varsity team,” Waterworth said. “It meant a lot to see him grow up in our program and reach such a meaningful milestone because I know how hard he has worked over the years, because I’ve witnessed it firsthand.”
That passion displayed for basketball at such a young age is still prevalent.
It’s what had him originally believe basketball would be his path after high school, and what kept him in it once he decided that path pointed toward football.
“I have never considered playing just football,” Schroeder said. “Basketball helps out my overall athleticism and ball skills. I love basketball and it is going to be a weird feeling knowing I am never going to play competitive basketball again after this season.
“Growing up I always thought that I was going to play basketball in college,” Schroeder said. “I have played high school basketball since seventh grade and have played on a very high level AAU team in the spring and summer. But after my sophomore year of football, I started to realize that football might be the direction I was heading. There are a lot of 6’5’’ basketball players in the world, but when you combine my size and athleticism and put them on a football field I become a special player.”
Even so, talent alone is not enough to excel at a sport, let alone two.
“It takes great commitment and hard work to be a multi-sport athlete,” Waterworth said. “I’m proud to say that most of our basketball players, with the exception of few, play multiple sports. I also believe that there are a lot of skills that carry over from basketball to other sports. I’ve never viewed Wyatt as ‘just’ a football player. Doing so would short-change his talent and the work he’s put into basketball. If he wanted to, he could play college basketball at some level, but playing for Coach Fleck and the Gophers is something he couldn’t turn down.
“There aren’t many 6’6’’ 230-pound high school players. He’s a physical mismatch most games for our opposition. When you couple his physical attributes with his array of post moves and creativity around the basket, he’s tough to stop.”
Schroeder will turn his sole focus to football in the fall, projected to play tight end as he has a chance to live out a dream with the Gophers.
“Playing for the University of Minnesota has been a dream of mine since I was young, regardless of which sport,” Schroeder said. “It is a dream come true that I get to continue my football career wearing the maroon and gold. I am extremely excited to embrace everything Coach Fleck has to offer on and off the field.”
The Saints have been tested early on, playing seven of their opening 10 games against Class 4A foes, including nearly upending Blaine in Schroeder’s milestone game. The competition should prepare the Saints well for their Mississippi 8 Conference slate, which makes up the bulk of their remaining schedule, and their new postseason home in Section 5AAA.
No matter how the season ends, though, Schroeder’s St. Francis legacy will be long-felt.
“He’s meant a lot to us,” Waterworth said. “It will be a weird feeling not having him around next year. He’s literally rewriting our basketball record book. He will go down as a top-three scorer, the all-time leading rebounder and also the all-time leader in shots blocked. Players like Wyatt don’t come around too often.
“With all that being said, what’s most special about Wyatt is that it is never about Wyatt. He’s humble, coachable and the ultimate teammate who leads by example in everything he does. I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him in the six years that I’ve coached him, and that is a testament to how he was raised and his character. He’s the definition of what it means to be a Saint!”
