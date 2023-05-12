Office professionals in the St. Francis Area School District marched their rally through the School Board’s work session on May 8 to raise awareness for their upcoming negotiations with the district.
On April 26, office professionals — who include due process and attendance clerks, registrars, as well as various office staff — voted down a tentative agreement, followed by an 86% in-favor vote to strike.
“The school is really dedicated to working towards a settlement,” St. Francis Area Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson told ABC Newspapers. “We’re hopeful that things will work out during (the upcoming) mediation session. We respect the negotiations process, we respect the ability for workers to go on strike if they believe it’s necessary and we will always respect that right.”
Education Minnesota, the union representing St. Francis office professionals, will head back into negotiations with the district on May 10. After that, if a deal is not struck, office professional members of Education Minnesota will begin striking as early as midnight on May 19.
“St. Francis (office professionals) have done more with less for far too long,” Education Minnesota Secretary Treasurer Rodney Rowe said at the rally. “There’s no reason professional staff should be making less that their students make at McDonald’s.”
The rally’s theme was “Living on an ‘80s wage.” Some office professionals in the St. Francis School District report making $300 to $400 in pay each month due to family insurance plans.
Hourly pay and insurance are the two main focuses of Education Minnesota as they return to negotiations. According to Education Minnesota, the school district offered a $1 to $2 raise over a two-year contract and an insurance offset of less than $100. While Education Minnesota is not ready to talk about ideal raises with negotiations ongoing, St. Francis office professionals have an idea of what they want their insurance to look like.
“We would love to have the same (insurance plans) as the teachers,” St. Francis registrar Nancy Brunn said. “For us, it’s to feel valued. Lots of us live here and have kids in these schools. We want to feel valued, and when you make less than your teenage kid, that gets hard.”
Current Public Employees Insurance Program Rates for St. Francis Area Schools lists monthly rates for employee-only insurance as $764.21. Of that amount, teachers pay $254.21 and office professionals pay $289.21, with the district covering the rest. When it comes to family insurance, St. Francis employees’ monthly rates are $2,019.21. Teachers pay $819.91 while the district covers $1,200. Office professionals pay $1,374.91 while the district covers $645.00.
Education Minnesota St. Francis chapter President and St. Francis educator Ryan Fiereck spoke to the crowd in an ‘80s style tracksuit and sunglasses before organizing the crowd in a two-person-wide line outside of the Independent School District 15 Central Services Center.
“What they offered is not enough,” Fiereck said. “We need to set a precedent with this group for future negotiations.”
When discussing the picket line, Fiereck also said that Education Minnesota St. Francis has “not taken action this way before,” alluding to the fact their line would walk through the ongoing school board work session.
The line entered the building as the board was preparing to hear information items and reports, walking down the center aisle and around the 360-degree camera set in front of the school board table. St. Francis School Board Chair Mike Starr addressed the group, asking them to “not disrupt the meeting,” and motioned that the board enter a three minute recess. After the line was out the door, the work session resumed without further acknowledgment of the procession.
Anderson clarified that work session rules do not allow for a public comment period, with board members having to limit their speaking to items on the agenda. He also reinforced that the school board’s goal with the upcoming negotiations will be to reach an agreeable settlement while paying attention to the issues of both sides.
“Our goal is to come to that settlement that is good for both parties,” Anderson said. “Obviously we discuss in closed session parameters and expectations and those kinds of things, but my goal is to come to that settlement. I’m confident we can. This is how the process works out. I really respect the negotiations process and both sides of any issue during negotiations.”
Education Minnesota and the St. Francis School District returned to the table for negotiations on Wednesday, May 10. Negotiations did not conclude by press time. Those at Monday’s rally were hopeful that their strike plans for May 19 would prove unnecessary in the face of an agreement.
“No one wants to go out on strike,” Education Minnesota Vice President Monica Byron said. “But after years of being underpaid and undervalued, sometimes it’s the action you need to take to get the district to show up for you, like you show up for your students every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.