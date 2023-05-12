Office professionals in the St. Francis Area School District marched their rally through the School Board’s work session on May 8 to raise awareness for their upcoming negotiations with the district.

On April 26, office professionals — who include due process and attendance clerks, registrars, as well as various office staff — voted down a tentative agreement, followed by an 86% in-favor vote to strike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.