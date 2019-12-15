St. Francis High School Theatre is presenting the beloved holiday story, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” as a radio show for its annual benefit event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Based on the 1946 film and the short story “The Greatest Gift” by Phillip Van Doren, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” follows George Bailey’s (Mars Kretchmar) life as he considers taking his own life on Christmas Eve. Clarence Odbody (Milo Thul), George’s guardian angel, intervenes to show George how many lives he has touched and how his community would be different without him. George then realizes his life mattered more than he thought.
“It’s a really touching and emotional story that I think a lot of people can relate to,” said senior Mars Kretchmar (George Bailey). “It talks a lot about George being suicidal. Eventually his life gets better and he realizes that the lives of the people around him are better for having him in it and why it’s important he stays alive. I think that’s a lesson that a lot of people in our world can learn from.”
The cast also includes Angel Pexa, Taylor Larson, Lilly Eastman, Freya Altman, Charlotte Loso, Natalie Campbell, Lyle Pundt, Ben Growbowski, Jacob Renfro, Daniel Magnan, Laura Youngdahl, Joe Jacobson, Lillian Becker, Jeanna Semler, Ari Shierts, Bri Brown, Kayla Zorn, Chloe Betterman and Tyr Altman.
“It’s a story of hope,” said senior Ruby Schroeder who’s co-directing the play with fellow student Linden Lees. “You see George losing hope with his own dreams, and he keeps getting stopped at achieving them at every turn. You see him have the chance to move on, but in the end he realizes what his life really meant and that it really has been a wonderful life. This is the time of the year where we often reexamine our own lives and be thankful for all we have.”
“This story means a lot more coming from live students on stage rather than a television screen,” added sophomore Milo Thul (Clarence Odbody).
The crew includes Mackenzie Nelmark, Sydney Goldeman, Daquan Carlson, Luiza Fontana, Abigail Mart, Delia Stoeckel, Chase Davis, Elizabeth Flattum, Sydney Lienemann, Eliana Burns, Angela Meinke and Kayla Latinen.
Schroeder said “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will include all the typical segments of a 1940s radio show, including skits, infomercials, sound effects and live music presented by members of the St. Francis High School bands.
“Since we’re really focusing on the sounds, I encourage people to come in and close their eyes for a bit and enjoy the show like a radio,” Schroeder said. “You don’t really need to watch the show. You can get everything by just listening.”
“A radio play helps draw you more in, and it makes you feel more a part of the show,” Kretchmar added.
Schroeder said 100% of ticket sale proceeds will go toward helping the St. Francis High School theater department. The proceeds will fund workshops, sets, hiring of trainers and equipment and will allow for students to attend the annual Minnesota Thespian Conference.
“People should come see this show and see what the St. Francis High School theater department can do,” she said. “This is a good opportunity to look at the program, see the talent we have and have a fun time.”
“The St. Francis High School Theatre is a great after-school activity for kids,” Kretchmar said. “I personally don’t get to socialize with my friends very much. Theater is the one place where I get to socialize with them and for someone with social anxiety it can be very difficult. Without the money that we get from this benefit, theater won’t really be an option anymore. Theater touches the lives of many kids, including me, and we need this place to go to.”
Kretchmar said the department has been especially welcoming to them and other queer students.
“One of the things about theater is it’s a very welcoming place for queer kids,” Kretchmar said.
“Theater creates a safe haven for students who might not normally do very well in school,” Thul added. “Here we get to socialize and have fun.”
For more information on “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” visit sfhstheatre.org.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more recourses.
