Emma Kopet is the St. Francis Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Kopet has been a dominant force throughout high school in soccer and basketball, earning seven varsity letters, two conference awards and serving as captain three times.
Most important school sports achievements: leading scorer for soccer both junior and senior year, 32 career goals (varsity soccer) and 423 career rebounds (varsity basketball).
Personal sports ritual: “I only wore KDs for basketball because he was my favorite player growing up.”
School/community activities: “Sang in choir and our school’s honors madrigal choir. Also a member of our school’s 4H Youth Teaching Youth program.”
Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society, six-time All-Conference Academic and an Academic Excellence award for a 4.0.
Plans after high school: attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to get a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene degree.
