Office professionals have come to a tentative agreement with the St. Francis Area School District ahead of a planned May 19 strike. The tentative agreement has been approved and the strike has been called off. The agreement still needs ratification from the school board before taking effect.

“This contract is a step toward correcting the years of our work being underpaid and undervalued,” negotiator and St. Francis High School registrar Nancy Brunn said. “We will be back at the table again in a year when this contract expires, and we hope to keep building upon this until the lowest paid workers aren’t paying the most for health insurance and until our jobs are respected for the professional work we do for our students, educators and schools.”

