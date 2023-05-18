Office professionals have come to a tentative agreement with the St. Francis Area School District ahead of a planned May 19 strike. The tentative agreement has been approved and the strike has been called off. The agreement still needs ratification from the school board before taking effect.
“This contract is a step toward correcting the years of our work being underpaid and undervalued,” negotiator and St. Francis High School registrar Nancy Brunn said. “We will be back at the table again in a year when this contract expires, and we hope to keep building upon this until the lowest paid workers aren’t paying the most for health insurance and until our jobs are respected for the professional work we do for our students, educators and schools.”
St. Francis Area Schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson confirmed that the School Board is currently planning on adding the tentative agreement to its May 22 meeting agenda, also saying he was “confident in its approval.” The agenda is expected to be posted on Thursday, May 18, along with a school board analysis of the agreement. Both were posted after press time on May 17.
“We’re extremely pleased that we could come to a tentative agreement with our office professionals,” Anderson said. “They’re valued employees and this agreement reflects that.”
Education Minnesota — the union representing St. Francis Area office professionals — said the tentative agreement includes “about a $2-3 an hour salary increase, a one-time stipend and a health insurance contribution increase.” Education Minnesota reported that this is the first insurance increase obtained by a bargaining unit in the district in over a decade. Anderson also stated that there were “several other changes in the contract that benefited both sides” that also allowed for the raise. More details will appear in the school board’s analysis.
“We had been quiet and taken less for far too long, but we knew we couldn’t continue to sustain ourselves and our families on low wages and high insurance costs,” negotiator and St. Francis Middle School registrar Andrea Powers said. “It took some time and they had to hear us roar first, but we are pleased to have gotten this contract done.”
The tentative agreement comes on the heels of a Monday, May 8, rally where St. Francis office professionals and supporters marched through an ongoing St. Francis Area School Board work session to raise awareness for negotiations that would be taking place on May 10. This new contract will be in effect until June 2024. St. Francis Area office professionals had been working without a contract since June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.