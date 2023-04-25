Joe Nathan.jpg

Joe Nathan

Recognizing that college costs are an important issue for many Minnesota families, a new report asks and answers a vital question: What should happen when Minnesota public schools continue to break the law in ways that have a significant negative impact on students and families throughout the state? If students continued to break a law, there would be consequences.

Some school districts are withholding information that could save students and families tens of thousands of dollars in college costs. Previous research by a Minnesota Senate staff member showed that Postsecondary Enrollment Options saves Minnesota families almost $60 million a year and taxpayers about $15 million a year.

