In Spring Lake Park incumbents Brad Delfs and Ken Wendling are facing challenges from April Moran and Anthony O’Neil for two positions on the council. O’Neil did not respond to multiple email requests to fill out our voter’s guide questionnaire.
Brad Delfs
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have been a resident of ISD 16 for over 40 years, and a resident of Spring Lake Park for over 25 years. I have served as a volunteer coach for soccer, softball, and basketball, I have served on the Spring Lake
Park Parks and Recreation commission for over 10 years overseeing programs and local park maintenance and enhancements. I have served 6 years on city council being appointed in 2016 and elected in 2018. I am very familiar with the community and surrounding area, how it’s changing and how it’s remained the same. My wife Kelly and I are also active in the District 16 Panther Foundation.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
This city already does a lot of things very well in how it serves its citizens. We have kept tax in-creases low while still improving infrastructure and keeping a staffed police force and fire department.
The world has changed significantly in the last 2.5 years. Our citizens’ safety and wellbeing are a top priority. We must continue to support our police and fire departments in these trying times.
As city administration, we must continue spend our dollars wisely, especially those awarded us via the pandemic funding.
Since Spring Lake Park is almost fully developed, we are challenged with bringing in new businesses that in turn will increase our tax revenue, which means less burden on the individual homeowners. We need to continue to make sound decisions in managing the budget so that our infrastructure is up to date and reliable, and our citizens aren’t overly burdened by tax levies.
Continue to foster a strong relationship with ISD 16 by coordinating programs as well as park and field resources. Continue to build on an already strong Park and Recreation program schedule. Even though Spring Lake Park is small, it has wonderful parks and strong programs for all citizens.
Ken Wendling
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
Resident of Spring Lake Park since 1959 with a long history of being involved in the community by attending council meetings years before deciding to seek a council seat I’ve served two terms since 2014.
Currently I am Acting Mayor when the Mayor is not able to attend, Deputy Chair of the cities Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, member of Spring Lake Lions which support the city’s needs, Park and Rec council liaison past member past member of Park and Rec commission, Tower Days committee member, Sgt/Patrol unions negotiation member , North Metro Mayor Association and many other city related groups/commissions that help our city. Strive to keep our taxes low while maintaining high quality services for residents and businesses.
I listen to residents’ concerns about the city and get answers as quickly as possible. Have great rapport with department heads and city staff, support our police department so that they can meet residents/businesses needs an Safety.
Feel free to call me 763-784-1936 or email at
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Spring Lake Park is 2.2 square miles with a diverse population of over 7,000, according to the 2020 census and nearly fully developed so development/redevelopment is important to the city going forward keeping our taxes low and along with infrastructure being well maintained from City Hall, parks buildings, shelters and playground equipment, waste and storm sewer in excellent shape, Keeping our police department strong, educated, equipped, and trained in all phases of their job for them and residents along with businesses. As the years go by there always be the need for improvement along with changes to needs of the community. I have seen SLP grow from open fields, stands scrub trees and sand dunes it has been a great experience.
April Moran
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I need to acknowledge that I am new and have limited experience. However, that also works in my favor. I have fresh eyes to old problems, a background in social services, and I have lived in the community for over 10-years.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Our city has fantastic green spaces, but we could make those green spaces more accessible to all bodies. Removing the wood chips and replacing it with recycled rubber, removing barriers for those who use mobility devices.
I would love our community to bring more small businesses into SLP, give people a reason to visit SLP! And finally I want to support our school system and find ways to bring more youth into city council, such as internships and community engagement!
