A whirlwind adventure on and off the page reaches its ending for Spring Lake Park author Chad Corrie and his “Wizard King” trilogy, as the final installment, “Triumph of the Wizard King,” is slated to be published Oct. 5.
The trio of books, set in a fantasy world, have been published in less than two years, weathering the uncertainty and challenges of a pandemic to come to life on the page.
“When the end of ‘Triumph of the Wizard King’ was reached, it was more a sense of relief at having finished a whole series,” Corrie said. “Many writers can and do write standalone novels, but not as many are able to complete an entire series of titles — especially new writers in the beginning. It’s more akin to running a marathon. Writing series work is a longer slog — you have to pace yourself through and not be afraid to go back and rewrite/rework things where needed to make the overall flow work for the series.”
“Triumph of the Wizard King” is set in the world of Tralodren, a world rich in history, faith and tales of adventure, a world of many tales.
As Cadrith savors his success, the mercenaries deal with the aftermath of their last confrontation. The thread that’s bound them to this point is hard to break and is pulling them into yet another conflict, where even the gods are bracing their gates. The battle lines have been drawn. The pieces are in place. The conflict to come will be waged on many fronts and through many faces, but victory is far from assured.
Producing a trilogy requires an obvious beginning, middle and end, all with their own challenges. For the final book, the greatest task was wrapping up the plot line in an exciting fashion, knowing the commitment readers have put in through the previous two books.
“It was pretty similar in many ways, the difference arising in the fact that I knew more of how things had to wrap up and end than I did in the first two, where I was setting things up for that ending,” Corrie said. “It also had the unique challenge of making sure I knew how to end it. You want to have things flow well in the story, of course, but really want it to have a good ending, making it worth the reader’s investment.”
Along with creating an ending for the overall plot that readers will enjoy, Corrie wanted to give the characters he had created and developed over the course of three novels a conclusion they deserved … while still possibly exploring more of them down the road.
“It was good seeing them have a mostly finished storyline, at least something that was complete enough to leave it alone while also allowing enough of a thread I could pick up later, if so desired,” Corrie said. “For the most part, however, things worked out well for everyone’s overall story arcs, keeping more of an authentic feel to the process.
“Having seen the first two books released already, it’s not entirely the same as before. That isn’t to say the newness has worn off or anything (I don’t think any author gets tired of having their work published), just that now I have a slightly different focus: ending as strong as possible for both the release and accompanying tour as the series wraps up with the rest of this year.”
Readers have embraced the series, with the quick turnaround time on publishing — even in a pandemic — enabling readers to read through the series without a long wait.
“Things have been going rather well,” Corrie said. “I’ve been blessed with some great store staff who have been champions of the titles in their stores, helping increase awareness and interest there. And sales in general, as far as I understand them, have been steady and rather strong, which is always good, especially about a year out from ‘Return of the Wizard King’s’ initial release.
“It’s been interesting. It would not have worked as well as it did if the whole trilogy hadn’t been written beforehand. Such short deadlines don’t often allow much room for redos or additional turnarounds. And when you add in large lockdowns and publishers and others working from home for a large chunk of time, things can often get slowed or even backlogged further. One of the boons from the rapid release, however, was a near constant wave of advertising and marketing for the series. A book would come out, I’d go and promote it, and then just about when the hoopla was starting to wane we’d be out there again promoting the next book. And so it would go. So it’s kept me busy, but also helped sales and awareness for the entire series, as each title lifts the previous, and so forth.”
Corrie begins a book tour Oct. 2 that runs through December across Minnesota and into parts of Wisconsin and North Dakota. It’s an opportunity to interact in-person with fans that most authors receive after publishing, but was relegated to virtual forums for Corrie following the first two books.
“Reader/fan reaction, that’s been a little harder to glean. The books are getting read, and favorable reviews are being shared, but I don’t really know who these readers are. It’s remained a constant mystery throughout this whole process. Many authors tend to be curious who their readers are in terms of just a basic demographic, who these tales tend to reach/are found interesting by, etc. It’s one of the things I’m looking forward to with this upcoming in-person tour. I’ll finally be able to meet folks and get a taste of just who is reading this series, and maybe even why. It won’t be everyone, I know, but having even a sample would be very insightful.”
After that, the next adventure begins.
“I’m always writing or creating something,” Corrie said. “There should be a new graphic novel tied to a totally different story universe coming out next year with Dark Horse Comics. And then I’m talking with other publishers and people about other titles and material, but that’s still a little premature to share anything just yet.”
Readers interested in following Corrie’s future works or to learn more about the world of Tralodren can visit chadcorrie.com and tralodren.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.