Barely after she was walking, she was jumping.
From the gymnastics beam and vault. Across the floor. Off the couch.
No furniture is in danger anymore, though.
Just the record books.
Spring Lake Park girls track and field junior Victoria Laberge delivered another historic jump May 18, achieving the school record in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 5.5 inches. Laberge already held the school’s triple jump record.
“I was a gymnast ever since I was 3, therefore jumping has always come natural to me,” Laberge said. “Whether it was jumping off the beam, vault or even the couch — which my mother never approved of! — I’ve always been an active child from a very young age. Finally, it has paid off.”
Always a natural jumper and someone who loved leaping, it was three years ago when a breakthrough occurred – Laberge wasn’t just a good jumper. She was on another level.
“Eighth grade year was really a turning point in my track and field career,” Laberge said. “At a home meet, I out of the blue broke the triple jump school record. That’s when I knew I had something special and I could start to apply that to long jump as well. Although it seems like forever ago, because of the current state of the global pandemic, my previous best long jump was from freshman year, which measured out to be 17-7. After jumping 17-7 as a freshman, I knew that I had a good chance of breaking the school record.”
There are two primary physical factors to excel in long jump: speed and strength. On top of that, though, is a need for superior attention to detail, hitting just the right spot on each step and finally the board before soaring through the air. Then comes making the slightest adjustments for the next jump. And the next.
For Laberge, the progression has led to her holding both the school’s triple and long jump records.
“Victoria has great speed and power,” said SLP jumps coach Anthony Fleischfresser, who also holds the program’s boys long jump record. “Along with the knowledge and dedication towards the sport, all combine to make her such a strong jumper. The main goal when looking to improve upon these further distances is consistency. Making sure her steps are on, carrying her speed through and finishing the jump.”
“Her focus as well as her strength,” Spring Lake Park coach Jason Liston said. “She has spent a lot of time in the weight room since 2019. She is also a student of the event and very body aware. After a jump, she will know what she needs to correct before you even tell her.”
The record jump came at a meet in Osseo May 18, as the Panthers reach the midpoint of the season and just start to look to achieve peak form.
“I felt that it was nearly a perfect jump,” Laberge said. “I couldn’t have had a better foot placement on the board, although my form could have been better, which shows I can still improve. I knew that if I got on the board correctly, it would be a superior jump.
“It shows that all of my hard work and countless hours of training in the offseason really did pay off. I’m excited to see what I can do going forward within the season.”
Already an all-state jumper prior to last spring’s season being canceled due to the pandemic, as far as her coaches are concerned, there are no limits to Laberge’s potential.
“Consistency on the approach and getting used to the speed of a full approach, as we just started using a full approach this week,” Liston said. “Her personal goal this season is 19 feet. I feel that is definitely within her reach.
“When it comes to Victoria, the sky is the limit,” Fleischfresser said. “With another year left, and dedication like hers, there’s no telling what she’s capable of.”
