It was a matter of fate.
And then a career of hard work, passionate players and a devoted support staff.
When declining enrollment forced his first teaching position to be cut in 1992, Grant Guzy didn’t have to look far up the road for his next stop. That next stop has yet to hit an off-ramp.
Guzy has powered full speed ahead in the three decades since as the head coach of the Spring Lake Park boys basketball team. During the Panthers’ 2021 season opener, the career of excellence led to Guzy reaching the exclusive 400-win club.
“I am proud of getting to that many wins and being able to have a long coaching career, but it is a milestone that I share with the players who have played for me, the coaches that have coached with me, the youth program that provides us with those passionate players and the network of supporters who make our program one of the best boys basketball programs around,” Guzy said. “I hoped when I started that I would be able to have a long coaching career. I’ve been blessed to be able to be a head coach for this long and to be at one school, Spring Lake Park, for almost 30 years!”
It has been the type of run Guzy hoped for, but few can predict. His path to Spring Lake Park followed three years at Columbia Heights teaching and coaching. When his math teaching position was cut due to declining enrollment in the spring of 1992, he found that Spring Lake Park had a full-time math opening as well as a vacant head boys basketball position. He applied for both and was hired later that summer.
“Spring Lake Park was a school and a program that I was very familiar with,” Guzy said. “They were in the same conference as Columbia Heights and right up the road. And, at the time in 1992, they had a full-time math teaching job, head boys basketball position and a B-squad football coaching opening, all of the positions I had held at Columbia Heights, so it was a perfect fit!”
Soon, the success and victories began accumulating. To the point where he reached his 399th career win in last year’s section semifinals.
With the Panthers almost set for a chance to play for their first-ever trip to state in the largest class of enrollment – and Guzy’s 400th career win – though, the season was dealt an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While last year’s dynamic roster wasn’t able to achieve the closure it sought, this year’s squad was able to quickly deliver Guzy a landmark 87-47 win over Centennial in the season opener as it looks to once again be a strong contender in the stout Northwest Suburban Conference.
“My longtime assistant coach, Oliver Major, was the one who was keeping tabs on my record and the upcoming milestone,” Guzy said. “Going into last year’s section final he reminded me that I was one away from 400, but we were not allowed to play that game due to the pandemic. It was then carried over to this season, but we were just focused on getting this season off to a good start and getting win No. 1 in the tough NWSC.
“After almost 10 months it was so good to get back on the court competing again, even with masks on! The way last season ended was tough on all of us involved. We were in our first Class AAAA section final with an opportunity to get to the state tournament for the fourth time overall and first time in the big school class and first time since 2009, and weren’t able to play when the whole season ended abruptly during the day on Friday, March 13. This year’s squad feels that they have some unfinished business to take care of. And to get to that milestone with a resilient group of players makes it very special!”
While this year’s Panthers seek to continue adding more wins to the ledger, having already tacked on victories No. 401 and 402 in a 3-1 start, the longest-lasting marks remain the bonds built with the people behind the numbers along the way.
“The most enjoyable thing about coaching has been the relationships developed with players, assistant coaches and rival coaches,” Guzy said. “Basketball has a long season and a very extensive offseason, so you spend a lot of time with everyone involved with the team and you get quite close over that time. I am still in contact with a number of players that I coached in the ‘90s, 2000s and 2010s. We have had a number of former players come back and join our coaching staff or help out with our youth program. We also hold an annual alumni tournament where many former players return to play, reunite and reminisce.
“The thrill of competing and preparing to compete with a close-knit unit is also something that keeps the blood flowing, keeps an older guy somewhat younger and gets you excited to do the work. … Spring Lake Park High School has been home to me for the past 29 years. My daughter went to and competed for the Spring Lake Park schools and is a proud graduate of Spring Lake Park High School. I have been blessed to have taught and coached great, hard-working kids with very supportive parents, worked with so many awesome teachers and coaches, and had the support of a special community!”
