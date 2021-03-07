The wizard king has returned. The mercenaries have scattered. Dark ambitions, ancient schemes and hidden fates await.
The next volume in a world marked with rich history, faith and adventure is about to be introduced to the world in “Trial of the Wizard King,” the second installment of Spring Lake Park native Chad Corrie’s Wizard King trilogy.
Six months ago, Corrie’s novel “Return of the Wizard King” made its debut. It was a moment a lifetime in the making for Corrie, long enchanted with fantasy worlds, exploring comic books and watching sci-fi movies, while building and creating universes of his own.
It was an anything but typical time to release a book, with pandemic challenges altering typical signing events, but a successful introduction of the series to the public nonetheless.
“It went rather well,” Corrie said. “Given the environment into which it was released and the previous challenges faced until then, it was fairly well-received and made a decent first impression. And sales continue to increase across all formats: audio, print and e-book, as we get ready for the release of ‘Trial of the Wizard King.’
“It was good having the opportunity to actually release it, since for a while the stores were closed and then they weren’t allowing any events to promote it. It would have been awesome to get the chance to have some more traditional book signings, but, as it was, most stores were kind enough to allow me in for alternatives and helped spread the word as best they could. Oddly, I think the public was probably prepared for checking into more books than usual given their time at home and seeking what to do with some extra time, etc. So in a way, while I wasn’t able to meet people via in-person events, some still managed to find the book online and even by browsing their local book store’s shelves.”
Crafting the second book of a trilogy offered advantages and challenges. On the one hand, the story and characters had been created, and Corrie had settled into the rhythm of writing. On the other, he had to strike a balance between keeping the plot engaging while holding back some excitement for the finale.
In this installment, hope seems fleeting for some. Others just want to go back to their old lives. Yet something bigger has a hold on all of their fates.
Cadrith Elanis has returned to Tralodren, picking up where he left off centuries before. And while Cadrissa isn’t sure how she fits into his plans, her abduction has left her with little hope of escape.
Meanwhile, the other mercenaries have scattered. They did their job, received their pay and now just want to live their lives. But events start pulling them back to each other for something grander than their own imaginations and fears can envision.
“In some ways it was easier, since the setting and characters were already introduced,” Corrie said. “But it’s also about setting up things for the last book (‘Triumph of the Wizard King’) and making sure you have the right flow and pace to bring everything to a proper conclusion. So in that sense it was more of a tightrope walk. You don’t want to tell or do too much and risk taking away from book three, but also you don’t want to have a thin second book when it comes to story developments and such.”
The second book in the series has also had a slightly different feel in terms of promotion. Instead of introducing himself to fans, Corrie is engaging with readers who have already delved into his work and are returning for more.
“In some ways things are the same — releasing a book is pretty formulaic on some levels; there are basic things you always need to do and follow through on,” Corrie said. “But in other ways it’s different in that this is the second book in the trilogy, which gets to tie in to what has come before it as well as hint at what is yet to come. So there is some carry over from ‘Return of the Wizard King’ there, as well as a sense of continued momentum that’s building from its recent release this last September. I’m looking forward to seeing how that can be built upon for everyone’s benefit.
“The tighter release dates of the books also has some benefit. Instead of usually having a year or so between releases, there’s only a short span of months, which helps to keep the series alive in people’s mind as well as on the shelves, each new title helping to bolster the previous.”
Corrie will have a virtual launch event over Facebook, with virtual events and signings to follow at Barnes and Noble stores throughout the Twin Cities area to follow.
“While I would have liked to have done more in-person events for ‘Trial of the Wizard King,’ things aren’t quite there yet at the store level to make that happen. So instead I’m off to doing what we’re calling a virtual book tour, where I’ll be visiting some stores and taking part in a few Facebook Live streaming events in addition to signing copies of the book. People can ask questions live while we’re streaming, as well as purchase books for signing or even pre-order the book and mention you want it signed and we’ll see about getting a copy set aside and signed for you. I’ll also be looking to head out to various stores across the state to sign stock, allowing folks the means to get signed copies that way too, if interested. And then I’ll be doing a few events with my own social media accounts (@creatorchad) during the tour.”
For more information on the trilogy, to get a full list of what is currently planned and to follow upcoming events, visit
