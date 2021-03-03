In a 4-1 vote the Spring Lake Park City Council approved an ordinance Feb. 16 outlawing targeted residential picketing in the city.
Targeted residential picketing is defined in the ordinance as marching, standing or patrolling by one or more persons directed solely at a particular residential building in a manner that adversely affects the safety, security or privacy of an occupant of the building; or that prevents an occupant of a residential building from gaining access to or exiting from the property on which a residential building is located; or that is focused in front of or adjacent to a particular residential dwelling without the consent of the dwelling’s occupants.
According to City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz, Minnesota statute already outlaws targeted residential picketing, but the law only applies when the picketing happens more than once. Spring Lake Park’s ordinance bans it outright.
White Bear Township was one of the first local governments in Minnesota to adopt a targeted residential picketing ordinance in the early 1990s after the executive director of Planned Parenthood had continued protests in front of his home.
The ordinance was challenged and in 1993 was upheld by the Minnesota Court of Appeals as constitutional.
Recently a number of cities have adopted targeted residential picketing ordinances or are in the process of doing so, including Blaine, Centerville, Hugo and Lino Lakes.
The Spring Lake Park City Council discussed the targeted residential picketing ordinance during a Feb. 8 work session. Minutes from the work session were not yet posted online Wednesday, March 3.
“There was a lot of conversation about how this ordinance would disrupt the peace and tranquility of a neighborhood and the residents who reside in the neighborhood, as well as how targeted residential picketing interferes with the free use of the city’s rights of way,” Buchholtz said, summarizing the work session. “The City Council felt that there were ample opportunities for individuals to exercise their First Amendment rights in alternative locations without doing so in front of an individual’s residence.”
The idea for a targeted residential picketing ordinance was brought forward by Mayor Bob Nelson, who saw it as a way to protect “public health, safety and welfare of the community,” as quoted in the ordinance.
“There are other places you can do what you need to do,” Nelson said, during the Feb. 16 City Council meeting. “To me it’s [about] community safety again.”
City Council Member Lisa Dircks voted against the ordinance, but would not specify why when asked by ABC Newspapers.
“I have a difference of opinion, and that’s all I’ll say on it,” she said. “I think it’s an issue that does not need to be addressed at this point.”
The targeted residential picketing ordinance was put into effect Feb. 16 upon its approval by the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.