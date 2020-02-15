A 57-year-old Spring Lake Park man is charged with threatening another man with a sword over deliveries.
Sam Earl Dixon Jr. faces one felony count of threats of violence.
On Jan. 17 Spring Lake Park police responded to the 7800 block of University Avenue on reports of threats of violence, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival police spoke with a maintenance supervisor for the apartment complex. The supervisor told police he went to an apartment to clean a drain and knocked on the door but nobody answered.
After no one responded the victim placed a plumbing snake on the ground and began returning to the office when Dixon allegedly opened a neighboring door and began yelling at him.
Dixon reportedly told the victim “I’m going to cut you up.” The victim said
Dixon had a cane containing a sword and approached the victim as if he were going to swing it, according to the complaint. The victim fled and called police.
Dixon told officers he heard someone knock at the door and leave a package. He said he believed the victim was a UPS carrier, the charges say.
After exiting his apartment Dixon allegedly confronted the victim, shouting “at least wait for the neighbor to answer the door,” he told police. Dixon confronted the man, because he was tired of UPS carriers knocking on doors and leaving packages which would be stolen, he said.
Dixon told police he has a sword cane but denied threatening anyone with it. He admitted to having three or four drinks prior to the incident, according to the complaint.
