Kids and parents hit the dance floor Feb. 10 at the annual Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dance at Spring Lake Park High School while DJ Dean Dows (shark hat) plays music. The family dance was hosted by the Spring Lake Park Recreation Department, Spring Lake Park Schools’ Community Education and the Spring Lake Park Lions Club. See more photos from the event on page 3.
Siblings Haris and Harden Mapp hold hands while dancing during the family Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dance Feb. 10 at Spring Lake Park High School.
Paige Kieffer
Front to back, Jojo Eckman and Lay and Ray Easter have fun on the dance floor at the annual Sweetheart Dance Feb. 10 at Spring Lake Park High School.
