Her parents are cruel. The headmistress is worse.
But when things look bleak and a miracle is needed, the extraordinary and sometimes supernatural Matilda finds a way to shine — and perhaps save her school — in Spring Lake Park High School Theater’s spring performance of “Matilda the Musical” April 21-22 and 28-30.
“We’ve been bandying about ‘Matilda’ as a possible spring musical for a few years,” Spring Lake Park Director of Theater Arts Kevin Dutcher said. “I listened to the soundtrack once through and watched some clips online, but it didn’t grab me. Last year, I decided to give the soundtrack another spin, and this time it took hold.
“The sheer beauty of ‘When I Grow Up’ (the first song Tim Minchin wrote for the show) stood out, ‘Naughty’ was so smart and impish, and I listened to ‘Revolting Children’ three times in a row, picturing how much fun it would be for our students to perform. The rest of the score also unveiled itself to be a wonderful mix of clever, catchy, and beautiful, and I was hooked. There’s a darkness to the source material (Roald Dahl’s book) that is still present, but the musical has more humor and more heart. I have grown to love it dearly, and I hope that our audiences will as well!”
The musical follows the young girl Matilda, who is not only amazingly bright, but possesses psychokinetic powers. Unloved by her parents, she finds a connection with her teacher Miss Honey, and the pair have a deep impact on one another’s lives.
“What I’ve enjoyed most from putting this show together is learning the music,” said Maria Horst, who plays Matilda. “The songs are so fun and some of the lyrics are really funny. The show has such silly, enjoyable moments, and it has translated into the mood of everyone working on it. My favorite part about being in the spring musical is the people. Everyone in theater is so welcoming and fun to be around! I think audiences will really enjoy the characters. Some characters are comedic and will make audiences laugh, and others have heartwarming moments that will make audiences smile (or cry). Audiences will also enjoy the impressive solo singing performances and exciting choreography of group numbers. The show is great for all ages and has so many aspects to be enjoyed!”
“I have enjoyed playing my character,” said Emilia Holm, who plays Miss Honey. “I feel like I relate to her, and because of this I have been able to portray her more truthfully. My favorite part of the spring musical is, one, that it is a musical, so unlike the fall play there is intermittent singing and dancing we get to try. And two, my castmates make it so fun to come to rehearsal every day and create and hang out with them.”
While Matilda and Miss Honey get along great, things are far from smooth sailing, thanks to the cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull. She despises children, and seeks to punish those who break the rules and she deems “naughty.”
“‘Matilda’ has been a treat to put on since the moment I rested my hands on the script,” said Malachi Fox, who plays Miss Trunchbull. “Working through this ridiculously evil villain with such over-the-top motivation and characterization is something I’ve never before experienced. Aside from my huge enjoyment of my character and the story ‘Matilda’ offers, it’s wonderful working with such a tightly knit community that is largely student-run. The tech crew, the orchestra and the actors come together to create an experience that is truly wonderful, and that goes for both their abilities to perform and who they are as people. I could color stars with the personality and diversity of people this cast has to offer. Each individual has a unique aspect and quirk that they contribute to the cast to make it what it is — a community, a family and a home.”
Featuring a rich plot that balances laughs and lessons, the show takes audiences on a fun, meaningful rollercoaster.
“I believe audiences will enjoy not only the wonderful jokes the show offers, but also its themes of rebellion and standing up for what is right,” Fox said. “It’s often we see from the eyes of an adult when standing up for what is right, but rarely do we find children with such tenacity and ability to see that change through.”
“I think audiences will like the duality of comedy and heartfelt moments Matilda offers,” Holm said. “It will have you laughing one minute and holding back tears the next!”
Performances are Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. All performances take place in the Spring Lake Park High School Fine Arts Center (1100 81st Ave NE, Spring Lake Park). To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66933.
