“What I enjoy most about baseball is everything. The grind, the practices, the games, the failures.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 5. I got my start when I started out playing T-ball when I was 4; I fell in love with it and I wanted to continue with baseball and the rest is history.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about baseball is everything. The grind, the practices, the games, the failures.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is my teammates. They make the game more enjoyable. The antics, the brotherhood.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My top high school memory was when I was a sophomore. I got called up from JV to varsity for a game against Park Center. Coach Nergard told me that I was starting pitching. I threw four innings, got the win and got my first game ball.”
Coach comment
“Owen has been a great teammate throughout his career here,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “I believe this season would have been a breakout year for him. He is very versatile and can help out wherever he is needed, a coach’s dream. Our entire staff wishes him the best as he moves on to college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.