"Good teammate and great person. He has a smile on his face all the time! Loves the game."
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was the age of 4 years old. I started playing baseball because I loved watching the Twins when I was younger and had my mom sign me up for T-ball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I think I enjoy most about baseball that I get to play with my friends and make memories with them.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is that it plays like a family – you are able to talk to each other no matter what the case is. Also the coaching staff is very amazing.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My top high school moment would be my first at-bat at the varsity level.”
Coach comment
“Great all-around player,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “Hits well, can steal a base and plays just about every position on the field. Good teammate and great person. He has a smile on his face all the time! Loves the game. Coaches love him and wish him the best with his college career.”
