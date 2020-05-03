“My favorite part about my team was it wasn’t just about winning, it was about being a team together and making such great friendships!”
Start in golf
“I started playing golf in seventh grade and I have always played since I was little and did little summer leagues at Majestic Oaks growing up!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I think what I enjoy the most is just being outside and meeting a lot of new girls and just having fun!”
Favorite part of team
Top high school golf memory
“My top memory from the golf season would be winning our conference two years!”
