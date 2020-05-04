Start in softball
“I started when I was really young playing T-ball and slowpitch. When I was 8, I started playing fastpitch. My parents wanted me to play the game when I was young, but as I got older I started loving the game. I started to play for myself and to have fun.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love softball and the atmosphere it has. Being with a team and always being there for each other on and off the field gives you a sense of family.”
Favorite part of team
“I love how we are all such close friends, and it helps us play better as a team.”
Top high school softball memory
“Winning the section championship game and getting to go to state my eighth-grade year.”
Coach comment
“Two-time captain, MaKenzee has done a phenomenal job behind the plate for us and is going to be missed,” Spring Lake Park softball head coach Lori Lightbody said. “She has a great bat, arm and softball sense that allowed her to call pitches and take bases as a runner. She has a love for softball, her teammates and coaches and it shows daily in all that she does. She is going to go on and do amazing things at Valley City State University.”
