Start in softball
“I started playing softball when I was 6 years old after watching my father play slow pitch. I fell in love with the game because I grew up surrounded by the sport and softball fields.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the connections and longtime friendships I have made from this sport. I also love that this game has taught me so many life lessons and has made me into a better person. It has taught me that playing a sport can mean so much more to an athlete than receiving the trophies and medals.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is the friendships I have made along the way. I always knew that everyone had each other’s back and that’s what made us such a great team. I will forever have great memories and experiences with the amazing girls I have had the opportunity to play on the field with.”
Top high school softball memory
“My top high school memory was my sophomore year when I beat the Spring Lake Park home run record. The best part of that was when I turned around third to see the faces and excitement of my teammates surrounding home to celebrate with me.”
Coach comment
“Captain, Madie has a strong love for softball and it has been amazing to watch her develop her softball skills as well as become a wonderful young woman," Spring Lake Park softball head coach Lori Lightbody said. "She has the ability and skills to play multiple positions at a high level. We are going to miss her bat, arm, speed and leadership next year. She will do great things at St. Cloud State next fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.