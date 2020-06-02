“My favorite part about the team is seeing everyone progress over the year and all the jokes we come up with all year long.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball in 2005. I started because I liked baseball and playing with my friends, and a few of them were on the team with me.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy hanging out with all the boys and just having a fun time no matter what.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about the team is seeing everyone progress over the year and all the jokes we come up with all year long.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My favorite high school baseball memory was when I went 4-for-4 with two doubles against Holy Angels.”
Coach comment
“Power hitting corner infielder that can also get a couple of batters out if needed,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “This season we believe would have been a breakout season for Josh. Great attitude, teammate and person! Coaches were looking forward to seeing him excel in his senior season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.