Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball in 2008. My brother played baseball too, so I was kind of pushed into playing it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy about baseball is that it’s more of a mental game compared to other sports. Baseball is slow-paced with a ton of strategy into it. This makes it so that you really have to think one or two steps ahead of your opponent.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is that we’ve all been playing together or against each other for most of our careers. We know everyone’s strengths and weaknesses well, which makes it easier to focus on areas of improvement.”
Top high school baseball memory
“Last year I started opening day against Fridley and struck out seven or eight guys through five innings to get the pitching win, but more importantly the team win.”
Coach comment
“Isaac is a very intense athlete,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “Whatever the task, he puts everything he has into it. A versatile pitcher who can either start a game or come in in long relief and/or close a contest. He knows his role and plays it well. Great teammate and even a better kid! Our entire staff will miss what he brings to the ballpark every day.”
