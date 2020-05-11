Start in track and field
“I started track and field my sophomore year. My main event was the 800-meter. I started this sport after my wrestling season ended to keep in shape.
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy how the sport is very competitive and lets you be with your friends.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of my team (distance) is how much we would mess with each other at the meets or at practice.”
Top high school track and field memory
“I wouldn’t have joined at all if it wasn’t for my best friend Alex, and we had the most fun out of anyone in the entire team probably.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.