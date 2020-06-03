“My favorite high school baseball memory would have to be my very first game of high school baseball freshman year, in which I caught a ball while running into the fence. It knocked the wind out of me for a while, but it was well worth it.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball at the age of 5. I loved watching baseball on TV, so my parents then signed me up, and from that point on I couldn’t get enough of it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I love about the game of baseball is how laid back it is while also keeping the form of competition. The fresh air and warm sun really make the game refreshing as well.”
Favorite part of team
“What I love about my team is the incredible bond we have built through the game of baseball over the years, and it’s created friendships that extend well beyond the baseball diamond.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My favorite high school baseball memory would have to be my very first game of high school baseball freshman year, in which I caught a ball while running into the fence. It knocked the wind out of me for a while, but it was well worth it.”
Coach comment
“Eli was to be one of our senior captains this season as voted on by his peers,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “Obviously well-liked by his teammates and a great teammate himself. His versatility was his strong suit – could pitch, play first base and the outfield. His hitting has also come a long way in the past couple of years. This would have been an interesting season for him as he was just starting to put it all together. We coaches will miss his love for the game and wish him the best in his future!”
