Start in track and field
“I started in track and field during sophomore year. I started with sprinting and pole vaulting, but eventually learned that throwing was much more for me, so I continued on with shot put and discus. I started because two of my very close friends were involved in track and I needed to do something in the offseason while I wasn’t competitively diving.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Especially within throwing, the community was so close and encouraging. It was a sport at which, instead of pushing against each other, we were constantly encouraging each other to push against ourselves and our own limits. Throwing ended up being the perfect sport to keep my body going, while also being incredibly fun.”
Favorite part of team
“All of my teammates have always been nothing but uplifting. When we weren’t in the circle or doing drills, it was constant, hilarious banter that kept all of us positive during practice. My coach also was constantly pushing us to be responsible, respectful and hardworking, which was always a big motivator.”
Top high school track and field memory
“I remember one day at practice when I spent the whole time throwing disc. After the two people in the rings were done throwing, it was my turn to go and retrieve all of the discs they had thrown. Unfortunately, I had forgotten my glasses that day and was essentially blind. I spent all of five minutes wandering around the field trying to find these discs, but yielding fairly poor results. I heard my coach say, ‘What on earth is she doing?’ To which my teammate replied with a sigh before saying, ‘She’s blind. I’ll go help her.’ Needless to say, she ended up finding all of the discs, and my blindness became a running joke.”
