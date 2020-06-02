“I enjoy everything about the game, but I love being around the team and working hard with each other.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 6 years old. I started playing baseball because of my dad.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy everything about the game, but I love being around the team and working hard with each other.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about being on this team is how good the chemistry is between all the players throughout all levels.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My favorite high school baseball memory was when I stole home against Coon Rapids and Totino-Grace sophomore year.”
Coach comment
“Good player with outstanding stuff,” Spring Lake Park head coach Tom Nergard said. “Would have been one of our top pitchers this season. Center fielder that can catch just about everything. Was to be our captain this year as voted on by his peers, coach’s dream player and we wish him the best going forward.”
