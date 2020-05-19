“I enjoy being able to run with the people I love. ... And I enjoy how the sport allows you to compete individually, but also as a team. We do well on our own, but even better together.”
Start in track and field
“I started competing in track and field in eighth grade. At first, I tried a little bit of everything from sprints to jumps, but I found that I was gravitating towards the distance events. My main races were the 800-meter and 1600-meter. I got my start in the sport back in third grade when we all competed in track and field day. I had a great experience and it was where I really started to fall in love with running.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy being able to run with the people I love. I also really enjoy being able to run trails around the neighborhood for our practices. And I enjoy how the sport allows you to compete individually, but also as a team. We do well on our own, but even better together.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team are the people. They are the most kind, spirited and supportive people I have ever met. This includes my amazing coaches who constantly push me to perform my best.”
Top high school track and field memory
“My top memory would be from my freshman year at the Don Fineran Invitational. We were watching the last races of the night, the boys and girls 400-meter relay, and I remember our whole team running back and forth across the field to cheer them on as they ran by.”
