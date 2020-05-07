“The main thing I enjoy about golf is the ability to compete against yourself and your scores as well as with a team. It is also a fun and social sport that I can play my whole life.”
Start in golf
“I started playing golf competitively when I was going into ninth grade, but had been on the golf course with my family since I was young. My dad was a golfer his whole life and played in college, so his passion brought me into the game.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The main thing I enjoy about golf is the ability to compete against yourself and your scores as well as with a team. It is also a fun and social sport that I can play my whole life.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is how positive and encouraging we are toward one another no matter how we are playing.”
Top high school golf memory
“My top high school golf memory was shooting a score of 40 last year when we played Park Center in our dual event.”
