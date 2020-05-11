“Being able to have my sister as my teammate and relay partner. Breaking the school record with her as well as the state meet are my two favorite track and field memories.”
Start in track and field
“I started track and field in seventh grade! I was moved to varsity in eighth grade and found my main events throughout my varsity experience. I always loved to run growing up and was excited to be able to compete and grow as an athlete. I tried it for fun with my friends in middle school.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I absolutely love jumping. This is my favorite thing about track and field, as well as my wonderful teammates and coaches!”
Favorite part of team
“I love being able to encourage younger athletes and watch everyone grow and improve upon their own times/measures. My favorite thing is that track is all about self-improvement!”
Top high school track and field memory
“Being able to have my sister as my teammate and relay partner. Breaking the school record with her as well as the state meet are my two favorite track and field memories.”
